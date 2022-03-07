1
World Cup playoff: Baba Iddrisu makes injury return to boost Ghana for Nigeria clash

Mon, 7 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have been handed a major boost ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria with the return of Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu.

The 26-year-old picked up an injury during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and was ruled out of action for weeks after returning to his club

Baba has recovered after that injury lay off and was in action for Real Mallorca against Celta Vigo on Sunday in the La Liga.

The midfielder lasted 67 minutes in the game as Mallorca lost 3-2 against Joseph Aidoo’s Celta Vigo.

His recovery will be an major boost for the Black Stars when they come up against the Super Eagles to fight for a place in the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.

Ghana play the first leg against Nigeria on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling away for the second leg on March 29 in Abuja.

Baba Iddrisu was a key player for Mallorca this season before sustaining the injury.

He has made 19 appearances and scored one goal and one assist in this campaign.

