World Cup playoff: Ghana ponders Sulley Muntari recall for Nigeria showdown

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari's display for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League and their President Cup success has raised eyebrows ahead of Ghana's World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The 37-year-old's experience could be a great asset to the Black Stars in their quest for another World Cup appearance, with many calling for his return to the national team.



However, the Ghana Football Association will have to seek clarity from the Justice Dzamefe Commission's report to include him in the Black Stars team.



According to the report, the former AC Milan and Inter star has been banned from the national team until he apologizes for his role in the 2014 World Cup debacle.

Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month, but sources close reveal he has been monitoring his former Ghana teammate.



Sulley Muntari signed for Hearts of Oak in February and has made four Ghana Premier League appearances, providing one assist. He was also in top form as the Phobians beat Asante Kotoko to win the President Cup.



The Black Stars hosts Nigeria on March 24, 2022 in Cape Coast before travelling to Abuja in three days time for the second leg.