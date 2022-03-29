World Cup playoff: Nigeria government orders early closure of offices ahead of Ghana game

Super Eagles want to qualify at Ghana's expense

Nigeria's Federal Government has ordered the closure of state-owned offices on Tuesday afternoon to help mobilise support for the Super Eagles ahead of their crunch 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan signed a memo on Monday night.



“As you are aware the super eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the black stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, playoff(return leg).



“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022,” the memo read in part.



Ghana had more of the possession and chances but proved sloppy in their finishing during the first leg in Kumasi.



Only twice did they test goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who made a stop from a stinging shot by Issahaku Fatawu in the 33rd minute and then again in the 71st minute from Mohammed Kudus.



Nigeria's best opening fell to Moses Simon 10 minutes into the second half but he squandered the chance to score a vital away goal.

Nigeria were awarded a penalty with 15 minutes left when Idrissu Baba Mohamed handled the ball after being tripped in his own penalty area, but after a VAR check the referee changed his decision and handed Ghana a free kick.



Ghana were playing their first game under new coach Otto Addo, who had former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton as a consultant.



He handed debuts to AS Roma teenager Felix Ohene-Gyan and 33-year-old former Belgium defender Denis Odoi, who switched allegiance ahead of the two-legged playoff.



Leicester City's Ademola Lookman, who had previously played for England at under-21 level, made his Nigeria debut as a substitute for the last 15 minutes.



The winner of the match will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



