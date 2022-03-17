World Cup playoff: Nigerians in Kumasi mobilise massively for clash against Ghana

Super Eagles will play Ghana on March 25

Nigerians in Kumasi are working around the clock to get as many fans as possible to the Baba Yara sports stadium for their World Cup playoff against Ghana.

The supporters of the Super Eagles have arranged for buses all over the country to bring fans to Kumasi for the blockbuster game.



They are also arranging for hotels for fans coming in from Nigeria and there is also the planning of prayer sessions for the team when they arrive in Ghana.



The Nigerians have been talking tough ahead of the crunch double-header both in Ghana and Nigeria this month.



The winner of the tie over two legs will qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Confederation of African Football confirmed the Baba Yara stadium as the venue to host Ghana's crucial first leg encounter against West African rivals Nigeria.

This comes after the inspection team from CAF rejected the Cape Coast stadium, stating it is unfit to host the game on March 25.



The news has been received with great excitement by Ghanaians and this has sent some shivers to Nigerians, knowing the last World Cup playoff game by Ghana ended with a huge victory over Egypt.



The Black Stars whitewashed Egypt 6-1 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on October 15, 2013, making the second leg in Cairo a mere formality. Ghana qualified for the World Cup in 2014, thanks to the win in Kumasi.



The 6-1 drubbing is not the only famous win by Ghana in Kumasi, a year before the game against Egypt, the Black Stars thrashed Lesotho 7-0 at the same venue.



The Black Stars also defeated Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara sports stadium during the qualifiers for AFCON 2019. Kumasi produces goals for the Black Stars, hence a reason for the Super Eagles to panic.

Meanwhile, football is considered a religion in the Ashanti Region and when the Black Stars arrive in town they are kingly received.



The fans troop to the stadium in numbers to watch Ghana play all the time, and as usual the 40,000 capacity seater stadium is expected to be filled to the brim.



Ghana will hosts Nigeria on March 25 for the first leg before travelling to Abuja in four days time for the second leg.