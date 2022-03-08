World Cup playoff: Samson Siasia slams Eguavoen over squad for Ghana clash

Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen

Former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia has criticized the squad named by Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen for this month's 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana, insisting a match of such magnitude is not the chance for experiments.

The former international striker also questioned the decision to invite players who were not part of the qualifiers claiming it would damage the team work that has been established among the Super Eagles in recent times.



Nigeria head coach Austine Eguavoen on Friday released the names of the players invited to play in the two-legged match and also put seven others on standby.



Ademola Lookman and Akinkunmi Amoo who were given their first call-ups for their debuts as well as long-term injury-affected Oghenekaro Etebo all made the cut.



Likewise, Ogenyi Onazi, who has not played for Nigeria in more than four years, is placed on the reserve list.



Siasia said it was funny that managers of the Super Eagles were inviting some players who were not included in the group of players who qualified for the playoffs.



The tactician, who is 54, said the game between Black Stars Black Stars is too close to be a place to start experimenting.

Sisia also stated that it will be difficult for the new players to gel with the existing players due to the time frame available.



“You need to play people that understand themselves if you bring new ones it becomes difficult for them to understand themselves and play the partner you want to play,” Siasia told Brila FM.



“For me it’s not the right decision to bring new players, you are better off with the ones you know already that have been playing together and understand themselves because you have three days to practice before you go to Ghana.



"So for me this is not the right list.”



Siasia played for Super Eagles between 1984 until 1999 and scored a total of 16 goals over 52 games.



He also was in charge of coach for Nigeria's national team from 2010 to October 2011. He was re-appointed to the position in 2016.