World Cup playoffs: Ademola Lookman to make Nigeria debut against Ghana

Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman switches nationality to play for Nigeria

Nigeria announce squad to face Ghana



Ghana to host Nigeria on Friday



British-born Nigerian, Ademola Lookman is set to make his Super Eagles debut in the FIFA World Cup playoffs as Nigeria face Ghana.



The Leicester City forward had his application to switch nationality approved by FIFA in February 2022.



“Delighted to announce that FIFA has approved my Nationality switch. Thank you for the warm welcome and I can’t wait to put on the Super Eagles shirt and represent the country, the Super Eagles,” he said after his approval as quoted by mynigeria.com.



After successfully going through the nationality switch process, the 25-year-old has been included in the Super Eagles 25 man-squad to face Ghana in the last round of the World Cup qualifiers.

The RB Leipzig loanee grew up in England, Peckham, although his both parents are Nigerians. He, as result, was eligible to play for both England and Nigeria. He initially played for England at the U-17 and U-20 levels but failed to break into the first team.



Nigeria will face Ghana in a two-legged tie to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The Super Eagles will be hoping to qualify for the seventh time in the last eight of the finals.



Ghana, on the other hand, have made three appearances at the finals but missed out on the last edition in Russia 2018.



Augustine Eguavoen's men will visit Ghana for the second leg on March 25, 2022, before they host the second leg in Abuja four days later.



Check out Nigeria's squad below



