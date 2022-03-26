0
Menu
Sports

World Cup playoffs: Black Stars displayed an improved performance against Nigeria - Richard Ofori

Ofori.png Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has lauded his teammates for their improved performance against Nigeria in the World Cup playoff games.

In the first leg of the playoffs, the Black Stars hosted the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.

Ghana after suffering humiliation in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon put up an improved performance against their rivals.

Despite creating several chances, the Black Stars could not find the back of the net.

However, Ofori, who plays for Orlando Pirates in the PSL in South Africa is pleased with the performance of the team adding that they can still beat Nigeria in their backyard to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“The guys did well, this is basically a new team, a lot of things have changed when you compare the performance of the AFCON to tonight’s display, hopefully, we will win the second leg," he said after the game.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday, March 29 for the return leg.

The playing body together with the technical team will depart for Abuja on Monday morning.

Ghana is chasing their fourth global showpiece appearance having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles
These 6 SHSs have produced 50% of students at UG Medical School in 8 years
Otto Addo defends hardworking Jordan Ayew
Kwabena Agyapong recounts last moments with his dad
Kevin Taylor ‘advises’ Ken Agyapong over dismissed suit
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam