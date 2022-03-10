World Cup playoffs: Nigeria request 10,000 tickets for Ghana match

Nigeria football fans

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has requested 10,000 tickets for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana, according to reports.

The NFF has made advanced preparations ahead of the crucial encounter against their West Africa rivals later this month.



According to sources, Ghana's Ministry of Youth and Sports has received a letter requesting match tickets from their Nigerian counterparts.



The stadium situated in the Central Region of Ghana admits 15,000 spectators with the NFF requesting more than half of the actual capacity.

Ghana host Nigeria on March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29 at the Mashood Abiola Stadium.



The Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been the home of the Black Stars during the World Cup qualifiers.