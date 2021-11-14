World Cup qualifier: Black Stars' predicted lineup for epic South Africa tie

Black Stars

• Ghana faces South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium today

• Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to make changes in the lineup against South Africa



• The team needs to beat South Africa to advance to the final round of the qualifiers



Black Stars' lineup against South Africa tonight could see some changes as compared to the team that drew one-all with Ethiopia last Thursday.



Ghana faces the Bafana Bafana in a top of the Group G clash in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as both sides look to secure a spot in the playoffs.



Ghana needs any form of a win to qualify and thus coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to name a strong lineup for the make-or-break game.



Rajevac could make two changes, one in defense and the other in attack. Milo will likely opt for his favourite centre-back pair in Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey, meaning Joseph Aidoo who paired Amartey the last time out will be benched today.

Also, Richmond Boakye Yiadom could be named among the substitute after a below-par performance in Johannesburg on his return to the squad.



Yiadom's absence in the starting eleven will make way for midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who is expected to form a double pivot with Idrissu Baba. Jordan Ayew who played on the flanks against Ethiopia will likely be pushed to spearhead the attack.



Predicted Lineup



Jojo Wollacott; Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Baba Rahman; Iddirisu Baba, Mubarack Wakaso, Andre Dede Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Jordan Ayew.



