World Cup qualifier: Ethiopia coach names final squad for Ghana clash

The Ethiopian national team

Ethiopia coach, Wubetu Abate has named his final squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars in Johannesburg.

Abate has settled for 26 players for the match scheduled for November 11 at the Orlando Stadium.



Ethiopia has been banned from hosting the match in their country because none of their stadia meets CAF standard.



Ethiopia wants to ruin Ghana's chances of making it to the World Cup in Qatar as the latter are just one point behind group leaders South Africa.



Ghana must win against Ethiopia before facing Bafana Bafana three days later at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Below is the 26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Tekelemariam Shanko Fasil Gebremichael Frew Getahun.



Defenders: Remedan Yesuf (LB) Desta yohaness(LB) Asrat Tunjo(RB) Ahemed Reshid (RB) Yared Bayeh (CB) Aschalew Tamene(CB) Menaf Awel(CB) Megnot Debebe(CB).



Midfielders: Amanuel Yohaness Shimeles Bekele Habetamu Tekeste Surafel Dagnachew Mesud Mohammad Hayeder Sherefa Frew Solomon Bezabeh Meleyu.



Forwards: Abubakar Naser Getaneh kebede Abel yalew Amanuel G/Michael Mesfin Tafesse Dawa Hotessa Shemeket Gugessa.