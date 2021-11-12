World Cup qualifiers: Ghana to qualify with win over South Africa in Cape Coast

Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana have their World Cup destiny in their own hands as they must beat South Africa on Sunday to advance to the final round of the qualifiers.

Any kind of victory against Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast will be enough to secure a top spot finish for Ghana and qualification to the playoffs.



Black Stars are three points adrift of Group G leaders South Africa following the 1-1 draw against Ethiopia and Bafana’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe on Thursday.



South Africa have 13 points with Ghana second in the group with 10 points. A win for Ghana will see them go level on points with South Africa.



The winner of the group will now be determined by goal difference.

A 1-0 win would be enough for the Black Stars to overtake Bafana on the log based on the overall goals scored.



Both teams would end with the same goal difference (+4) if Ghana win by one goal, but the Black Stars will have more goals scored (7 vs 6).



Both teams have scored six goals after five games.



For South Africa, all they have to do is to frustrate Ghana and snatch a point.