World Cup qualifiers: List of Black Stars players who have pulled out

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

• Three invited players won’t be available for Ghana’s game against Ethiopia

• Thomas Partey and Gideon Mensah are out of the two games



• Benjamin Tetteh will miss the Ethiopia game



Three players have pulled out of the Black Stars squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifications against the Walias of Ethiopia and the Bafana Bafana's of South Africa.



The Black Stars will play against Ethiopia on November 11 at the Orlando Pirates stadium in South Africa before hosting the Bafana Bafana's at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.



Coach Milovan Rajevac invited 28 players for the upcoming games that will decide Ghana’s faith in the World Cup qualifiers but three key players have pulled out of the squad.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey and Gideon Mensah have pulled out of the games due to injuries.



Striker Benjamin Tetteh who made his Black Stars debut against The Warriors of Zimbabwe has also pulled out of the squad due to injury.



15 players are currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the two upcoming games in the World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana occupies the second position on the Group G table and will have to beat both South Africa and Ethiopia to make it to the play-off stage.



