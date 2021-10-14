World Cup qualifiers: South Africa coach promises Ghana a fight to the death

South Africa coach Hugo Broos

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has promised to fight Ghana tooth and nail for the top spot in World Cup qualifiers Group G if it all comes down to the final meeting between the two countries next month.

Bafana Bafana achieved six points in the double-header against Ethiopia this month, same as Ghana who beat Zimbabwe home and away.



And should both South Africa and Ghana win their next games against Zimbabwe and Ethiopia respectively, the group winner will be decided in Cape Coast when Black Stars host Bafana Bafana in November.



“If the situation is what it is now, and we go to Ghana one point ahead, Ghana will have to win the game, they will have no other solution,” said Broos, after a Getaneh Kebede own goal had secured his team a tense three points on Tuesday.



“So maybe we can do something there. With the match against Sudan in mind from some months ago, that can never happen any more. We will fight until we die, then we will see. But first, we have Zimbabwe, let’s think about that (first).”

If Bafana beat Zimbabwe and Ethiopia can take down Ghana, of course, South Africa will have already won Group G before the Ghana game, a dream scenario.



“I hope my colleague can give me a present next month by beating Ghana!” quipped Broos, with Ethiopia head coach Wubetu Abate seated next to him.



The Sudan game Broos is referencing came under previous Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki, when Bafana, needing only a draw to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations. conceded early goals and lost 2-0 in Sudan.



South Africa lead the group with 10 points followed by Ghana who have collected 9 points. Ethiopia and Zimbabwe are out of the race.