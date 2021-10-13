World Cup qualifiers: 'We have accomplished our mission' - Milovan after beating Zimbabwe twice

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, was very happy following the team's 1-0 win over Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Tuesday's win means Ghana have achieved the double over Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers as the Black Stars remain in contention to seal qualification to Qatar.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey scored the winner in the 31st minute with a free-kick.



It was his second goal for Ghana following his injury return having scored at the Cape Coast Stadium last Saturday.



“As you all know, this was my first camp after I came back and I have to say that I am really really grateful to everybody; my players, the medical department, the technical team, and GFA. We all did this together,” Rajevac said.

“I felt immense support from everybody these days so really feel happy because we managed to accomplish our mission to win these two matches and to get six points so that we can still be in contention for the World Cup.”



“This match was hard as the previous one. I want to congratulate my players for the performance and also the Zimbabwean team and coach for excellent fighting and desire.”



Ghana will face Ethiopia and South Africa respectively in November. Both games will determine whether Ghana will play in March's playoffs.