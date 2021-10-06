World Cup qualifiers: We will do a good job against Ghana – Zimbabwe coach

Norman Mapeza is the head coach of the Warriors of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe coach, Norman Mapeza, is hoping to get a positive result against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will play host to the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday before traveling to Harare for the reverse fixture on October 12.



Despite admitting that his outfit faces a difficult task, he indicated that the team can do a good job against the Black Stars.



“The squad that I picked, I think it’s a balanced squad, I am someone who is much more into the flexibility of players. Football is evolving, so you need flexibility in the squad.”

“I hope with the guys who are here, we can go and do a good job for the nation in Ghana. Playing away in Africa is not easy. You look at the odds, they favour Ghana because of their history.”



“They play in the Africa Cup of Nations finals a lot. It’s not going to be easy, but we will go there and give it our best and try to bring a positive result,” he said.