Wrap of Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Andre Dede Ayew in action

Ghanasoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed for their respective clubs.



Players who got on the scoresheets



In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu scored for Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Cadiz



Andre Ayew scored his seventh goal of the campaign for Al Sadd in their 4-1 win over Al Ahli Doha



Ernest Agyiri scored for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju



ENGLAND



In Premier League, Thomas Partey played the full throttle in Arsenal 2-0 win over Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City.



Amartey saw 45 minutes of action before being substituted.



Tarique Fosu made the bench for the first time in the Premier League this season for Brentford in their 3-1 defeat to Burnley.



Tariq Lamptey played 25 minutes in the second half for Brighton in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool.



Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace as they picked a 2-0 away win against Manchester City.



Mohammed Salisu bagged another 90 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 win over Watford.



In the English Championship, Albert Adomah played 90 minutes in QPR 1-1 draw against Nottingham.



Albert Adomah and Baba Rahman featured in the game for Reading as they lost 2-0 against Bournemouth.



In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for MK Dons in their 4-1 win over Crewe.



Daniel Agyei made a brief appearance for Oxford United in their 3-1 win over Morecambe



In League II, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they won 3-1 against Oldham.



Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester in their 2-1 win over Scunthorpe.



SPAIN



In Segunda Division, Dauda Mohammed saw 64 minutes of action for Cartagena in their 1-0 defeat to Ponferradina.



Richard Boateng was on the bench for Cartegena.



Samuel Obeng played 71 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Malaga.

ITALY



In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was on the bench for Fiorentina in their 3-0 win over Spezia



Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia



Caleb Ekuban saw 29 minutes of action for Cagliari against Venezia which ended goalless.



GERMANY



Kevin-Prince Boateng warmed the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 defeat to Freiburg



In Ligue II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 45 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 2-0 win over Nurnberg



Daniel Kofi Kyereh lasted the entire duration in the game for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen



Kelvin Ofori saw 66 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 4-2 win over Karlsruher.



FRANCE



In Ligue I, Enock Kwarteng made a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 3-2 win over Reims



Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute in the game for Bordeaux



Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 62 minutes of action for Rennes in their 2-2 draw against Troyes



Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku were in action for Strasbourg in their 4-0 win over Lorient



In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 22 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over AC Ajaccio



Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens against Bastia which ended goalless.



ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Laci.



Joseph Asante and Dennis Dowouna were on the bench for Skenderbeu.



AUSTRIA



In the Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Hartberg in their 2-0 win over Altach



Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-0 win over Sturm Graz.



BELARUS

Francis Narh was played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 2-0 to Zhodino.



Sulley Muniru returned from suspension to play 58 minutes for FC Minsk as they lost 3-0 to Shakhtyor Soligrsk.



BELGIUM



Isaac Nuhu saw 27 minutes of action for Eupen in their 3-0 defeat to Charleroi



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen



Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 2-1 win over St.Truiden



Joseph Paintsil lasted 79 minutes in the game for Genk in their 6-2 win over Waregem.



BOSNIA



Joseph Amoah saw 55 minutes of action for Rudar Prijedor in their 1-1 draw against FK Sarajevo



BULGARIA



Emmanuel Toku saw 90 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv against Lok. Sofia which ended goalless draw



CANADA



Raphael Ohin played 32 minutes for Valour in their 4-2 win over Cavalry



CYPRUS



Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 2-2 draw against APOEL



DENMARK



Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Lasso Coulibaly, Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 to Aalborg



EGYPT



Moro Salifu came off the bench to play Al Lttihad in their 3-2 win over Future FC



Diawisie Taylor was on the bench for Future FC



Masahudu Alhassan was on the bench for Enppi in their 3-2 win over Arab Contractors



Kwame Bonsu and Evans Mensah were on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 2-1 win over El Ismaily



John Antwi saw 35 minutes of action for El Giash in their 2-0 defeat to Zamalek



ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri scored for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju



ISREAL



Cletus Nombil was in action for Hapoel Jerusalem in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva



Eugene Ansah was in action for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-1 draw against Netanya



Mohammed Kamaheni, Abdul Mugeese were in action for Ashdod in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Haifa



Godsway Donyoh played the full throttle for Maccabi Haifa



Hayford Adjei was on the bench for Ashdod



LITHUANIA



Francis Kyeremeh saw 66 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over Hegelmann Litauen



MALTA



Gabriel Mensah saw 85 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost 1-0 to Balzan



NETHERLANDS



In Eredivise, Robin Polley climbed off the bench to play eight minutes for Heracles in their goalless draw game against Ajax



Mohammed Kudus was an unused substitute in the game



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla against Wisla Pock as they lost 2-0



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 defeat to Sporting



Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Gil Vicente in their 2-1 win over Maritimo



QATAR



Andre Ayew scored his seventh goal of the campaign for Al Sadd in their 4-1 win over Al Ahli Doha



SAUDI ARABIA



Samuel Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Al Feiha in their 1-1 draw against Al-Nassr



John Boye was on the bench for Al Feiha

SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Boateng played the full throttle for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 win over Senica



Zuberu Sharani made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda as they lost 1-0 to L.Mikulas



Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 4-1 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable



SWEDEN



Malik Abubakari saw 56 minutes of action for Malmo FF in their 3-2 win over Sirius



Patrick Kpozo played the full throttle for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Varbergs



Frank Arhin was on the bench for Ostersunds while Gideon Mensah warmed the bench for Varbergs



Nasiru Moro saw 90 minutes of action for Orebro in their 1-0 defeat to Djurgarden



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu both featured for St.Gallen as they recorded a 3-1 win against Young Boys



TURKEY



In the SuperLig, Benjamin Tetteh played full throttle as Yeni Malatyaspor lost to Kasimpasa 2-0



Philip Awuku was on the bench for the losers



Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Altay



UAE



Benjamin Ayim saw 57 minutes of action for Al Dhafra in their 3-1 defeat to Al Wahda



George Dwubeng was on the bench for Al Wasl in their 1-0 win over Emirates Club



USA



In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful were in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over DC United



In UCL, Gershon Koffie lasted 90 minutes in the game against Indy Eleven as they lost 3-0 to Memphis



Rashid Tetteh was in action for New Mexico in their 3-1 win over Real Monarchs



Anderson Asiedu played the full throttle for Birmingham as they lost 1-0 to Louisville City.