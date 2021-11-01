8
Wrap of Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Andre Ayew Sclre Andre Dede Ayew in action

Mon, 1 Nov 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanasoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed for their respective clubs.

Players who got on the scoresheets

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu scored for Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Cadiz

Andre Ayew scored his seventh goal of the campaign for Al Sadd in their 4-1 win over Al Ahli Doha

Ernest Agyiri scored for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju

Monitoring below...

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey played the full throttle in Arsenal 2-0 win over Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City.

Amartey saw 45 minutes of action before being substituted.

Tarique Fosu made the bench for the first time in the Premier League this season for Brentford in their 3-1 defeat to Burnley.

Tariq Lamptey played 25 minutes in the second half for Brighton in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace as they picked a 2-0 away win against Manchester City.

Mohammed Salisu bagged another 90 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 win over Watford.

In the English Championship, Albert Adomah played 90 minutes in QPR 1-1 draw against Nottingham.

Albert Adomah and Baba Rahman featured in the game for Reading as they lost 2-0 against Bournemouth.

In League One, Hiram Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for MK Dons in their 4-1 win over Crewe.

Daniel Agyei made a brief appearance for Oxford United in their 3-1 win over Morecambe

In League II, Jojo Wollacot was in post for Swindon Town as they won 3-1 against Oldham.

Brendan Wiredu played 90 minutes for Colchester in their 2-1 win over Scunthorpe.

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu scored for Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Cadiz

In Segunda Division, Dauda Mohammed saw 64 minutes of action for Cartagena in their 1-0 defeat to Ponferradina.

Richard Boateng was on the bench for Cartegena.

Samuel Obeng played 71 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Malaga.

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was on the bench for Fiorentina in their 3-0 win over Spezia

Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia

Caleb Ekuban saw 29 minutes of action for Cagliari against Venezia which ended goalless.

GERMANY

Kevin-Prince Boateng warmed the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 3-1 defeat to Freiburg

In Ligue II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 45 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 2-0 win over Nurnberg

Daniel Kofi Kyereh lasted the entire duration in the game for St.Pauli in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen

Kelvin Ofori saw 66 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 4-2 win over Karlsruher.

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Enock Kwarteng made a brief appearance for Bordeaux in their 3-2 win over Reims

Gideon Mensah was an unused substitute in the game for Bordeaux

Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 62 minutes of action for Rennes in their 2-2 draw against Troyes

Majeed Waris and Alexander Djiku were in action for Strasbourg in their 4-0 win over Lorient

In Ligue II, Ebenezer Assifiuah saw 22 minutes of action for Pau FC in their 1-0 win over AC Ajaccio

Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Amiens against Bastia which ended goalless.

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour and Bismarck Ngissah were in action for Skenderbeu as they lost 2-0 to Laci.

Joseph Asante and Dennis Dowouna were on the bench for Skenderbeu.

AUSTRIA

In the Bundesliga, Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 13 minutes for Hartberg in their 2-0 win over Altach

Augustine Boakye was on the bench for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-0 win over Sturm Graz.

BELARUS

Francis Narh was played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 2-0 to Zhodino.

Sulley Muniru returned from suspension to play 58 minutes for FC Minsk as they lost 3-0 to Shakhtyor Soligrsk.

BELGIUM

Isaac Nuhu saw 27 minutes of action for Eupen in their 3-0 defeat to Charleroi

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen

Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge in their 2-1 win over St.Truiden

Joseph Paintsil lasted 79 minutes in the game for Genk in their 6-2 win over Waregem.

BOSNIA

Joseph Amoah saw 55 minutes of action for Rudar Prijedor in their 1-1 draw against FK Sarajevo

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku saw 90 minutes of action for Botev Plovdiv against Lok. Sofia which ended goalless draw

CANADA

Raphael Ohin played 32 minutes for Valour in their 4-2 win over Cavalry

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was in action for Doxa in their 2-2 draw against APOEL

DENMARK

Francis Abu, Emmanuel Ogura, Lasso Coulibaly, Maxwell Woledzi were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 to Aalborg

EGYPT

Moro Salifu came off the bench to play Al Lttihad in their 3-2 win over Future FC

Diawisie Taylor was on the bench for Future FC

Masahudu Alhassan was on the bench for Enppi in their 3-2 win over Arab Contractors

Kwame Bonsu and Evans Mensah were on the bench for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 2-1 win over El Ismaily

John Antwi saw 35 minutes of action for El Giash in their 2-0 defeat to Zamalek

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri scored for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju

ISREAL

Cletus Nombil was in action for Hapoel Jerusalem in their 1-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva

Eugene Ansah was in action for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-1 draw against Netanya

Mohammed Kamaheni, Abdul Mugeese were in action for Ashdod in their 2-2 draw against Maccabi Haifa

Godsway Donyoh played the full throttle for Maccabi Haifa

Hayford Adjei was on the bench for Ashdod

LITHUANIA

Francis Kyeremeh saw 66 minutes of action for Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over Hegelmann Litauen

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah saw 85 minutes of action for Gudja as they lost 1-0 to Balzan

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Robin Polley climbed off the bench to play eight minutes for Heracles in their goalless draw game against Ajax

Mohammed Kudus was an unused substitute in the game

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Wisla against Wisla Pock as they lost 2-0

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 1-0 defeat to Sporting

Emmanuel Hackman made a brief appearance for Gil Vicente in their 2-1 win over Maritimo

QATAR

Andre Ayew scored his seventh goal of the campaign for Al Sadd in their 4-1 win over Al Ahli Doha

SAUDI ARABIA

Samuel Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Al Feiha in their 1-1 draw against Al-Nassr

John Boye was on the bench for Al Feiha

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Boateng played the full throttle for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 win over Senica

Zuberu Sharani made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda as they lost 1-0 to L.Mikulas

Benson Anang played the full throttle for Zilina in their 4-1 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable

SWEDEN

Malik Abubakari saw 56 minutes of action for Malmo FF in their 3-2 win over Sirius

Patrick Kpozo played the full throttle for Ostersunds as they lost 3-0 to Varbergs

Frank Arhin was on the bench for Ostersunds while Gideon Mensah warmed the bench for Varbergs

Nasiru Moro saw 90 minutes of action for Orebro in their 1-0 defeat to Djurgarden

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi and Musah Nuhu both featured for St.Gallen as they recorded a 3-1 win against Young Boys

TURKEY

In the SuperLig, Benjamin Tetteh played full throttle as Yeni Malatyaspor lost to Kasimpasa 2-0

Philip Awuku was on the bench for the losers

Isaac Cofie climbed off the bench to play 18 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-1 draw against Altay

UAE

Benjamin Ayim saw 57 minutes of action for Al Dhafra in their 3-1 defeat to Al Wahda

George Dwubeng was on the bench for Al Wasl in their 1-0 win over Emirates Club

USA

In MLS, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful were in action for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over DC United

In UCL, Gershon Koffie lasted 90 minutes in the game against Indy Eleven as they lost 3-0 to Memphis

Rashid Tetteh was in action for New Mexico in their 3-1 win over Real Monarchs

Anderson Asiedu played the full throttle for Birmingham as they lost 1-0 to Louisville City.

