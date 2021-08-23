Wrap up of performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.
GOALS
Kelvin Yeboah scored his fourth goal of the season for Sturm Graz in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna
Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC against Bastia which they won 2-0 in the Ligue II
Alexander Agyakwa scored Selangor 2 in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT II in Malaysia league
Yaw Yeboah was on target for Wisla in their 3-1 win over Leczna in the Poland League
Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo FF in their 3-0 win over Degerfors in Sweden
Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to score for Halmstad in their 2-1 win over Norrkoping in the Sweden League
Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati in the USL Championship
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their goalless draw game against Brentford
Tariq Fosu was not included in the matchday squad
Mohammed Salisu played a key role for Southampton as they shared the spoils with Manchester United
Thomas Partey was missing in action for Arsenal as they lost 2-0 to Chelsea
Kwadwo Baah was on the bench for Watford as they lost 2-0 to Brighton
In English Championship, Albert Adomah saw 55 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-2 draw against Barnsley
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading 2-1 defeat to Coventry
In League One, Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their 2-2 draw against Ipswich
SPAIN
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Almeria
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban was on the bench for Genoa as they lost 4-0 against Inter Milan
In Serie B, Davis Mensah was on the bench for Pordenone against Perugia
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Rahman Chibsah and Christopher Adjei-Antwi did not feature in Bochum 2-0 win over Mainz
Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 70 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld
In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 in their 1-0 defeat to Heidenheim
Kelvin Ofori warmed the bench in Paderborn 3-1 win over St.Pauli
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Myron Boadu saw 27 minutes of action for Monaco in their 2-0 defeat to Lens
Salis Abdul Samed climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Clermont in their 3-3 draw against Lyon
Majeed Waris saw 28 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Troyes
Alexander Djiku missed the game due to suspension
Kamal Deen Sulemana lasted 48 minutes for Rennes in their 1-0 win over Nantes
Osman Bukari saw 24 minutes of action for Nantes as they lost 1-0 to Rennes
Dennis Appiah played 24 minutes in the game for the losers
Gideon Mensah played the full throttle for Gideon Mensah in their 1-1 draw against Angers
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was red carded in the game for Amiens against Sochaux
Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC against Bastia in that 2-0 win
Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 4-1 defeat to Rodez
ARMENIA
Ghanaian trio Simon Obonde, Christian Agyenim Boateng, David Quaye were in action for Noravank in their 2-0 defeat to Ararat-Armenia
Gideon Boateng warmed the bench for Noravank
AUSTRIA
Frank Amankwah and Daniel Owusu were in action for FC Liefering in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna II
Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Hartberg in their 1-1 draw against LASK
BELGIUM
David Atanga saw 18 minutes action for Oostende in their 1-0 defeat to St.Liege
BELARUS
Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 4-0 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Sulley Muniru was red-carded in FC Minsk game against Neman which they lost 4-0
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Ludogerets in their 5-0 win over Lok. Sofia
Emmanuel Toku played 89 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win over Levski Sofia
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 90 minutes for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca
DENMARK
David Martin saw 26 minutes of action for Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Koge
Abdul Halik Hudu warmed the bench for Lyngby in their 3-3 draw against Helsingor
EGYPT
Issahaku Yakubu was in action for Wadi Degla in their 2-0 win over El Ismaily
Kwame Bonsu played the full throttle for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 2-1 defeat to Zamalek
ESTONIA
Isshaku Konda played 90 minutes for Paide in their 2-1 win over Legion
Abdul Razak Yusif was on the bench for Paide
FAROE ISLANDS
Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvororyi against Klaksvik as they were hammered 7-0
FINLAND
Ishmael Yartey saw 21 minutes of action for Haka in their 1-0 defeat to AC Oulu
Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for Inter Turku in their 2-0 win over llves
Eric Oteng saw 63 minutes of action for lLves in their 2-0 defeat to Inter Trku
Baba Mensah played the full throttle for Klubi 04 in their 5-3 win over Ekenas
Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS as they won 5-1 against HIFK
Mohammed Abubakari played 90 minutes for Mariehamn as they lost 3-1 against Honka
Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah featured in the game for Honka
HUNGARY
Clinton Osei was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their 2-1 win over Ujpest
LITHUANIA
Alex Kyeremeh was in action for Dainava Alytus as they lost 1-0 to Divive Naah’s FK Kauno Zalgiris
Francis Kyeremeh saw 60 minutes of action for Zalgris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann Litauen
ISRAEL
Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod against Sakhnin in the Toto Cup play-offs
MALAYSIA
Abubakar Yakubu played 90 minutes for Sri Pahang in their 2-0 defeat to Kuala Lumpur City
Nana Poku saw 90 minutes of action for Perak as they lost 3-0 against Selangor
MALTA
Isaac Ntow was in action for Birkirkara in their 2-1 win over Hamrun
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus missed Ajax’s game against Twente due to injury
NORWAY
Isaac Twum played the full throttle for Mjondalen in their 1-1 draw against Stabaek
POLAND
ROMANIA
Ahmed Said played 84 minutes for Campionii in their 1-0 defeat to FC Arges
SAUDI ARABIA
Afriyie Acquah made his debut for Al Batin in their 2-1 win over Abha
Samuel Owusu played full throttle for Al-Feiha against Al-Fateh which ended 1-1
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Boateng made a brief appearance for Ruzomberok against Trnava which ended goalless
Ernest Boateng, Bright Owusu was in action for Samorin against Banska Bystrica which ended in a 1-1
Frank Appiah warmed the bench
Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina in their 3-0 win over Senica
SOUTH AFRICA
Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates in their 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch
Richard Zuma made the first-half appearance for Maritzburg United as they lost against Golden Arrow
Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 defeat to Chippa United
SWEDEN
Lawrence Sabah was in action for Vasteras SK against Brage which ended 3-3
David Accam was on the bench for Hammarby in their 2-2 draw against Elfsborg
Thomas Boakye saw 13 minutes in the game
Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro in their 1-1 draw against Sirius
Ebenezer Ofori played 15 minutes for AIK in their 2-1 win over Hacken
Kwame Kizito saw 72 minutes of action for Falkenbergs as they won 1-0 against Trelleborgs
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Sion which ended 1-1
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor
Bernard Mensah missed the matchday squad
UKRAINE
Najeeb Yakubu lasted 89 minutes in the game for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-0 win over Metalist
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Benjamin Ayim saw 90 minutes of action for Al Dhafra in their 2-0 defeat to Al Jazira
USA
In MLS, Jonathan Mensah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders
Harrison Aful was on the bench for Columbus Crew
Latif Blessing played the full throttle for Los Angeles FC as they lost 2-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps
Leonard Owusu was in action for Vancouver Whitecaps
Isaac Atanga played 21 minutes for Cincinnati
Emmanuel Twumasi saw 90 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 2-2 draw against Huston Dynamo
Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake
In USL Championship, Solomon Asante played 51 minutes for Phoenix Rising in their goalless draw game against Sacremento Republic
Elvis Amoh reduced the deficit for Rio Grande Valley FC as they lost to El Paso 3-1
