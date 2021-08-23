0
Wrap up of performance of Ghanaian players abroad

Yaw Yeboah Goal Yaw Yeboah was on target for his club over the weekend

Mon, 23 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings to you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

GOALS

Kelvin Yeboah scored his fourth goal of the season for Sturm Graz in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna

Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC against Bastia which they won 2-0 in the Ligue II

Alexander Agyakwa scored Selangor 2 in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT II in Malaysia league

Yaw Yeboah was on target for Wisla in their 3-1 win over Leczna in the Poland League

Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo FF in their 3-0 win over Degerfors in Sweden

Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to score for Halmstad in their 2-1 win over Norrkoping in the Sweden League

Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati in the USL Championship

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed this weekend in their respective leagues

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their goalless draw game against Brentford

Tariq Fosu was not included in the matchday squad

Mohammed Salisu played a key role for Southampton as they shared the spoils with Manchester United

Thomas Partey was missing in action for Arsenal as they lost 2-0 to Chelsea

Kwadwo Baah was on the bench for Watford as they lost 2-0 to Brighton

In English Championship, Albert Adomah saw 55 minutes of action for QPR in their 2-2 draw against Barnsley

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading 2-1 defeat to Coventry

In League One, Hiram Boateng was on the bench for MK Dons in their 2-2 draw against Ipswich

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Almeria

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban was on the bench for Genoa as they lost 4-0 against Inter Milan

In Serie B, Davis Mensah was on the bench for Pordenone against Perugia

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Rahman Chibsah and Christopher Adjei-Antwi did not feature in Bochum 2-0 win over Mainz

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 70 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Arminia Bielefeld

In Bundesliga II, Patrick Twumasi was on the bench for Hannover 96 in their 1-0 defeat to Heidenheim

Kelvin Ofori warmed the bench in Paderborn 3-1 win over St.Pauli

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Myron Boadu saw 27 minutes of action for Monaco in their 2-0 defeat to Lens

Salis Abdul Samed climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Clermont in their 3-3 draw against Lyon

Majeed Waris saw 28 minutes of action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Troyes

Alexander Djiku missed the game due to suspension

Kamal Deen Sulemana lasted 48 minutes for Rennes in their 1-0 win over Nantes

Osman Bukari saw 24 minutes of action for Nantes as they lost 1-0 to Rennes

Dennis Appiah played 24 minutes in the game for the losers

Gideon Mensah played the full throttle for Gideon Mensah in their 1-1 draw against Angers

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Lomotey was red carded in the game for Amiens against Sochaux

Ebenezer Assifiuah scored for Pau FC against Bastia in that 2-0 win

Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Valenciennes in their 4-1 defeat to Rodez

ARMENIA

Ghanaian trio Simon Obonde, Christian Agyenim Boateng, David Quaye were in action for Noravank in their 2-0 defeat to Ararat-Armenia

Gideon Boateng warmed the bench for Noravank

AUSTRIA

Frank Amankwah and Daniel Owusu were in action for FC Liefering in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna II

Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 19 minutes for Hartberg in their 1-1 draw against LASK

Kelvin Yeboah scored his fourth goal of the season for Sturm Graz in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna

BELGIUM

David Atanga saw 18 minutes action for Oostende in their 1-0 defeat to St.Liege

BELARUS

Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh played the full throttle for Slavia Mozyr as they lost 4-0 to Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Sulley Muniru was red-carded in FC Minsk game against Neman which they lost 4-0

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Ludogerets in their 5-0 win over Lok. Sofia

Emmanuel Toku played 89 minutes for Botev Plovdiv in their 3-1 win over Levski Sofia

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 90 minutes for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca

DENMARK

David Martin saw 26 minutes of action for Fremad Amager in their 2-0 win over Koge

Abdul Halik Hudu warmed the bench for Lyngby in their 3-3 draw against Helsingor

EGYPT

Issahaku Yakubu was in action for Wadi Degla in their 2-0 win over El Ismaily

Kwame Bonsu played the full throttle for Ceramica Cleopatra in their 2-1 defeat to Zamalek

ESTONIA

Isshaku Konda played 90 minutes for Paide in their 2-1 win over Legion

Abdul Razak Yusif was on the bench for Paide

FAROE ISLANDS

Ibrahim Moro and Samudeen Musah were in action for TB Tvororyi against Klaksvik as they were hammered 7-0

FINLAND

Ishmael Yartey saw 21 minutes of action for Haka in their 1-0 defeat to AC Oulu

Anthony Annan played 90 minutes for Inter Turku in their 2-0 win over llves

Eric Oteng saw 63 minutes of action for lLves in their 2-0 defeat to Inter Trku

Baba Mensah played the full throttle for Klubi 04 in their 5-3 win over Ekenas

Nana Boateng was in action for KuPS as they won 5-1 against HIFK

Mohammed Abubakari played 90 minutes for Mariehamn as they lost 3-1 against Honka

Nasiru Banahene and Edmund Arko-Mensah featured in the game for Honka

HUNGARY

Clinton Osei was on the bench for MTK Budapest in their 2-1 win over Ujpest

LITHUANIA

Alex Kyeremeh was in action for Dainava Alytus as they lost 1-0 to Divive Naah’s FK Kauno Zalgiris

Francis Kyeremeh saw 60 minutes of action for Zalgris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann Litauen

ISRAEL

Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for Ashdod against Sakhnin in the Toto Cup play-offs

MALAYSIA

Abubakar Yakubu played 90 minutes for Sri Pahang in their 2-0 defeat to Kuala Lumpur City

Alexander Agyakwa scored Selangor 2 in their 1-1 draw against Johor DT II

Nana Poku saw 90 minutes of action for Perak as they lost 3-0 against Selangor

MALTA

Isaac Ntow was in action for Birkirkara in their 2-1 win over Hamrun

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus missed Ajax’s game against Twente due to injury

NORWAY

Isaac Twum played the full throttle for Mjondalen in their 1-1 draw against Stabaek

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah was on target for Wisla in their 3-1 win over Leczna

ROMANIA

Ahmed Said played 84 minutes for Campionii in their 1-0 defeat to FC Arges

SAUDI ARABIA

Afriyie Acquah made his debut for Al Batin in their 2-1 win over Abha

Samuel Owusu played full throttle for Al-Feiha against Al-Fateh which ended 1-1

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Boateng made a brief appearance for Ruzomberok against Trnava which ended goalless

Ernest Boateng, Bright Owusu was in action for Samorin against Banska Bystrica which ended in a 1-1

Frank Appiah warmed the bench

Benson Anang played full throttle for Zilina in their 3-0 win over Senica

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was in post for Orlando Pirates in their 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch

Richard Zuma made the first-half appearance for Maritzburg United as they lost against Golden Arrow

Edwin Gyimah played the full throttle for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 defeat to Chippa United

SWEDEN

Malik Abubakari scored for Malmo FF in their 3-0 win over Degerfors

Lawrence Sabah was in action for Vasteras SK against Brage which ended 3-3

David Accam was on the bench for Hammarby in their 2-2 draw against Elfsborg

Sadat Karim climbed off the bench to score for Halmstad in their 2-1 win over Norrkoping

Thomas Boakye saw 13 minutes in the game

Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro in their 1-1 draw against Sirius

Ebenezer Ofori played 15 minutes for AIK in their 2-1 win over Hacken

Kwame Kizito saw 72 minutes of action for Falkenbergs as they won 1-0 against Trelleborgs

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Sion which ended 1-1

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor

Bernard Mensah missed the matchday squad

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu lasted 89 minutes in the game for Vorskla Poltava in their 2-0 win over Metalist

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Benjamin Ayim saw 90 minutes of action for Al Dhafra in their 2-0 defeat to Al Jazira

USA

In MLS, Jonathan Mensah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders

Harrison Aful was on the bench for Columbus Crew

Latif Blessing played the full throttle for Los Angeles FC as they lost 2-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps

Leonard Owusu was in action for Vancouver Whitecaps

Emmanuel Boateng scored for New England Revolution in their 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati

Isaac Atanga played 21 minutes for Cincinnati

Emmanuel Twumasi saw 90 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 2-2 draw against Huston Dynamo

Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake

In USL Championship, Solomon Asante played 51 minutes for Phoenix Rising in their goalless draw game against Sacremento Republic

Elvis Amoh reduced the deficit for Rio Grande Valley FC as they lost to El Paso 3-1

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
