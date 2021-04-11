WrestleMania 2021: Jordan Omogbehin win first fight as WWE welcome return of fans

Omos win e first ever fight as Wrestlemania return

Nigerian-born American WWE wrestler Jordan Omogbehin aka Omos win e first ever fight for Wrestlemania 2021.

Di former college basketball player and e tag team partner AJ Styles defeat The New Day by pinfall to win Raw Tag Team Championships belt.



After more than one year, WWE welcom live fans back with Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 for Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.



WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Results



Bobby Lashley defeat Drew McIntyre by submission to retain di WWE Championship.



1. Natalya and Tamina defeat Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, Lana and Naomi, The Riott Squad, Billie Kay and Carmella in a tag team turmoil match to earn a title opportunity for the Women's Tag Team Championship on Night



2.Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins by pinfall.

AJ Styles and Omos defeat The New Day by pinfall to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.



Steel cage match: Braun Strowman defeat Shane McMahon by pinfall.



Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defea The Miz and John Morrison by pinfall.



Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks by pinfall to win di SmackDown Women's Championship.



