Wydad boosted by return of Anas Serrhat and Muayyad Al-Lafi

Wydad Athletic Club plays Hearts on Sunday

Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club have been boosted by the return of Anas Serhat and Muayyad Al-Lafi ahead of the CAF Champions League game against Hearts of Oak.

The Moroccan champions have had their preparations ravaged by injuries and late return of key players from national team duty.



But the return of Anas Serrhat and Libyan star Muayyad Al-Lafi is a huge boost for Wydad as they engage Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that Anas Serrhat will replace the injured Reda Al-Jaadi while Muayyad Al-Lafi takes the place of star man Salahuddin Benisho.

Hearts of Oak will hosts the Moroccans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021 before a return leg in a week's time.



The winner of the two-legged encounter progresses to the Group stages of the CAF Champions League.



Hearts of Oak set up the tie against Wydad after defeating Guinean side Club Industriel Kamsar.