Wydad desperate to have coach Walid Regragui back for Hearts of Oak showdown

Wydad Casablanca coach, Walid Regraki

Wydad Casablanca are hoping to restore coach Walid Regraki ahead of their CAF Champions League reverse fixture against Hearts of Oak after contracting Covid-19.

The gaffer missed the side's 1-0 defeat against the Ghanaian giants in Accra at the weekend.



However, he is expected to undergo another Covid-19 test in the coming hours amid a high level of anxiety at the club.



The Wydad delegation carried out screening tests last week ahead of their journey to Ghana.



Already the assistant coach and physical trainer had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The Wydad team arrived in Accra on Friday with a chartered flight from the Mohamed V Airport in Casablanca and lost 1-0 away from home.



Wydad will host Hearts of Oak in the reverse fixture of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.



Walid Regragui had started his coaching career with the Moroccan national team as an assistant coach in 2012, then moved to coach Al-Fath Rabat from 2014 to 2020, and his last training stop was with the Qatari club Al-Duhail.