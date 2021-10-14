Wydad to fly to Ghana for Hearts of Oak game on Friday

WAC will play Hearts on Sunday

Wydad Casablanca stars will fly to Ghana in a private plane on Friday for their CAF Champions League preliminary first leg tie against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The delegation of the Moroccan giants were scheduled to travel to the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Wednesday.



However, the team has been forced to make modifications following the late arrival of reserve players and those on international duty.



The reserve players featured in a friendly against Sierra Leone while a number of their stars were on international duty.

Moroccan international Ayoub Amloud was called up for duty while Simon Msoufa represented Tanzania with Moayad Al-Lafi featuring for Libya.



The North African giants will be without injured Reda Jaadi for the match against the Ghanaian giants.



