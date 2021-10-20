Wydad to host Hearts of Oak in return leg of CAF Champions League on Sunday

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Wydad Casablanca will host Hearts of Oak in the reverse fixture of the final preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.
The Moroccan giants will need to win at home by two goals without a response to advance to the group stage of the competition after losing 1-0 in Accra.
The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the date and kick-off time for the cliff hanger at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.
However, Wydad will battle Olympique de Safi in the Moroccan League on Thursday before hosting the 2000 African Champions.
