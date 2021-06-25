Yahaya Mohammed calls on GFA to provide ‘proper’ management for Hearts ace Daniel Barnieh

Hearts of Oak player, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to provide right management for Hearts of Oak’s budding forward Daniel Barnieh.

Barnieh endured a difficult start to the season at the Accra-based giants.



The Ghana U-20 skipper has improved massively since Samuel Boadu took over the coaching reins at the club in the latter part of the first round.



The 19-year-old hogged the headlines on Thursday during his side’s matchday 30 clash against Legon Cities FC.



With the match locked at goalless, Barnieh demonstrated calmness despite being under intense pressure to set up the opening goal for Kwadwo Obeng Junior.

Barnieh’s overall contribution in the game saw him emerge as the Most Valuable Player on the night.



Yahaya Mohammed took to social media to shower praises on the youngster for his performance in the game.



The former Asante Kotoko ace called on the nation’s football governing body to manage Barnieh’s talent well.



Barnieh has scored 2 goals and 3 assists in as many games for the Phobians this season.