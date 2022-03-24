Yahaya Mohammed fined GHC2,000 by Aduana Stars for missing trip to RTU

Yahaya Mohammed

Yahaya Mohammed failed to travel with the Aduana Stars squad after been named in the matchday squad.

The Ogya lads were held to a 1-1 stalemate by RTU in the controversial game after RTU supporters storm the pitch to attack the referee.



"This should serve as his last caution for such gross misconduct as any recurring misconduct of such nature will attract plain and harsh punishment," the club stated.

"There shall be zero tolerance for such misbehaviour in the club especially on the part of players and technical officials."



Aduana Stars are currently 3rd on the league table with 37 points after 21 matches played so far.