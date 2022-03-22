0
Yahaya Mohammed fined by Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars have fine Yahaya Mohammed an amount of 2,000 cedis for refusing to travel Tamale in their match against Real Tamale United.

Yahaya Mohammed failed to travel with the squad despite being named in the matchday squad.

Aduana Stars held Real Tamale United to a 1-1 draw at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

The club further warns that “this should serve as his last caution for such gross misconduct as any recurring misconduct of such nature will attract plain and harsh punishment”.

“There shall be zero tolerance for such misbehaviour in the club especially on the part of players and technical officials”.

