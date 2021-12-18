Yahaya Mohammed studying for coaching badges

Aduana striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars cult hero Yahaya Mohammed is preparing for life after football by starting his coaching badges.

The Ghana international was among the over 40 people who partook in the CAF/GFA License D coaching course organized by the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association in Sunyani early this week.



Mohammed may be keen to continue playing as long as he can but that has not stopped him from taking the first steps.

The photo of him sitting in a classroom went viral and it suggests the former Asante Kotoko talisman remains keen on going into coaching once his football career ends.



His decision got Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku to react by posting on Twitter: "Great Idea to start taking your badges even when you are still active. Others must emulate!!!"