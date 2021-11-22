Yahaya Mohammed unfit to play full time - Coach Asare Bediako

Striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Joseph Asare Bediako Head Coach of Aduana Football Club, has explained that his decision to start striker Yahaya Mohammed in the second half of their game between Real Tamale United (RTU) is because "the player is not fit enough to start and play for 90”.

"Yahaya is not fit to start matches. It was only 34 minutes. He is not fit to play 90 minutes. We are managing Yahaya," he added.



The coach did not establish the reasons behind his unfitness after a recent recovery from a shoulder injury he suffered during the first round of 2019/2020 premier league season, which kept him away for months but was quick to add, "we are managing him".



Coach Asare Bediako was speaking in a post-match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro.



The game which was initially scheduled for Saturday 20th November was rained off following a heavy downpour in Dormaa-Ahenkro was postponed to Sunday 21st November during which the remaining 34 minutes was played.



The 'Ogya' lads beat RTU 5-1, meaning the four goals came within 34 minutes.

The Head Coach admitted the difficulty in overcoming the hurdle to win at home having suffered a bitter, surprising loss at home in their last game against King Faisal.



He said he told the boys to stick to their game plan playing possessive, total football for the game as "nothing has changed".



On Farouk Adams and why he substituted him, he said the player was not psychologically sound, while Samuel Bioh was up for substitution.



He said he was tackling all matches with the seriousness it deserves and was particularly not going to lose away matches and ready to face Legon Cities in their next game.



"I don't fear pressure and for a coach, I know it's part of the game and you can die from that. I told the players to strike shots with accuracy before power.