Yaphet Kotto: James Bond villain, Idi Amin actor, Live and Let Die actor don die

Yaphet Kotto don die at di age of 81

Yaphet Kotto wey dey popular say im act for di 1973 James Bond feem, Live and Let Die, don die at di age of 81.

E die for im house for di Philippines on Monday night according to im wife, Sinahon Thessa for Facebook post.



She tok for di post say even though im bin act as villian for some ofim feems, e be hero to am and man oda pipo dem.



Oda pipo wey follow mourn im loss include, actress Ava DuVernay and director Edgar Wright, wey tok say im be ogbonge actor.



Which feems Yaphet Kotto bin act?



Oga Kotto gain im accolades wen im bin act as Bond villian Dr Kanaga for di 1973 James Bond feem, Live and Let Die.



E also get Emmy Nominations for im role as Uganda former president Idi Amin for di 1977 feem, Raid on Entebbe.

Oda feems and tv shows include



Alien (1979)



Homicide: Life on the Street



The Running Man (1987)



Midnight Run (1988)



A-Team

Law and Order



Nothing But a Man (1964)



The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)



Truck Turner (1974)



Blue Collar (1978)



Brubaker (1980)

Man and Boy (1971)



Across 110th Street (1972)



Report to the Commissioner (1975)



The Star Chamber (1983)



Warning Sign (1985)



Eye of the Tiger (1986)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)



Homicide: The Movie (2000)



For Love and Honor



Murder She Wrote



Death Valley Days