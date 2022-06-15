Yarkor Chavez: Meet Ghana’s first female boxer whose career was robbed by cruel promoters

Ghana’s first female boxer, Yarkor Chavez

Yarkor Annan popularly known as Yarkor Chavez is the first ever female boxer to emerge from the country and still loves to box despite her growing age.

Yarkor was born and bred in Bukom a community regarded to be the home of boxing champions in Ghana.



Growing up in Accra, Yarkor was privileged to have witnessed the likes of Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey and James Armah aka Bukom Fire who were her inspiration.



Despite being a lady, Yarkor had to be very tough due to the neighbourhood she comes from and often got into burst ups with men who tried to worry her.



Yarkor fell in love with boxing after she was recruited to join a gym to become the first crop of female boxers in Ghana by trainer Joshua Alloway. After undergoing training Yarkor became ripped for boxing and found herself engaged in exhibition bouts at Cinemas in Accra.



It was during one of her exhibition bouts that she met a stranger who named her Yarkor Chavez because she fought like the legendary Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. Yarkor became very good with boxing and soon became the preferred choice for sparring some top boxers in her gym like Malik Jabir, Bukom Fire, Bukom Tsatsu, Alfred Tetteh and many others.

The female boxer had a first pro-fight against a Nigerian boxer and boxed her way to victory to begin her career professionally.



“I often got paid about two to three million old cedis back then, I wasn’t concerned about the money because I enjoyed fighting,” she said.



Being the first professional female boxer in the country, Yarkor faced difficult obstacles that affected her chances of raking in high income from her fights.



With female boxing being novel in Ghana, Yarkor had to juggle through the early days of her career being a hairdresser and offering pedicure services till she met a BBC reporter called George [she’s not able to recall his full name].



George promised to help her by recording a video documentary on her to be aired in the United Kingdom. Yarkor’s stake grew and George got her a local manager by name Sam Nortey despite having Solomon Otoo as his local manager in Ghana.

“George bought a hair dryer for me and offered to help me. I was struggling because sometimes I had to work for a customer to earn little to buy socks for training since I couldn’t afford boxing shoes,” Yarkor stated.



As promised her promoter travelled with her to the UK and all she wanted was to blaze the trail and succeed like her male counterparts but she was rather cheated by Sam Nortey.



“When I went to the UK, I fought a lady in Scotland and I earned 1200 pounds but the money was sent to my cousin in Ghana. I was not happy because I could not buy anything in the UK so I came back empty-handed. My mother was sick and my cousin also refused to pick my calls. I got worried and reported to the then GBA boss, Sammy Captan, Nii Lante Vandepujie and Azumah Nelson and they assured to help,” the female boxer narrated.



Her old manager, Solomon Otoo became the shoulder to fall on after her world came rushing following the robbery from her old manager, Sam Nortey. Otoo was able to get her a few fights abroad but all those fights were intended to make her earn income not to make her become a world champion as she dreamt of.



For many years, George the BBC reporter allegedly ripped Yarkor off by showing her documentary at cinemas at a fee yet she received no royalties. On one of her trips to the UK for a fight, Yarkor met George and demanded a percentage of the revenue generated.

“I met George in the UK and he told me about a house he had bought in Ghana in my name but when I returned, it was all a lie though he showed me pictures. After all my trips abroad, I still come back to my family house.”



With over 20 years of experience as a female boxer, Yarkor Chavez disclosed in an interview with Graphic Sports that she cannot boast of a single property.



She said, “I have not made money from boxing, I don’t even have one cedi in my bank account because people were not truthful to me. Despite keeping money from my purse, Sam Nortey went to the extent of taking 2000 pounds I got as a gift under the guise that the immigration was after me.



Currently a queen mother for one of the royal clans in Accra, Yarkor disclosed that she has not been able to find a partner and settle down due to the misconceptions men have about her being a boxer.



“I don’t have children or a husband. I meet people but they think I might beat them but that is not the case. I don’t like people who are not serious and I am not a violent person as people perceive.”

Yarkor Chavez’s last bout was in 2017 at the Bukom Boxing Arena which she lost. She currently helps train female boxers in her community and hopes that the Ghana Boxing Authorities will come to the aid of female boxers in the country.



Despite being a queen mother, Yarkor Chavez has disclosed that she still wants to mount the ring one more time in a big bout which would help her earn a high amount of money to build a property on her own.