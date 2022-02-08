Yaw Acheampong quits Eleven Wonders coaching job

Eleven Wonders appoints Yaw Acheampong
WAFA share spoils with Eleven Wonders in Techiman
Wonders face Aduana Stars on GPLWK17
Eleven Wonders coach Joachim Yaw Acheampong has tendered in his resignation letter to end his four-month stay with the club.
The manager in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb stated that his decision to quit his role is due to circumstances beyond his control.
He oversaw his last game for the Techiman-based club in a goalless draw against WAFA on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Yaw Acheampong joined Eleven Wonders on October 2021 after a short spell with Medeama.
The former Elmina Sharks manager leaves the club at the last but one position on the table with 16 points. He won 4, drew 4 and lost 8 of the 16 matches he managed.
Eleven Wonders will travel to Dormaa to take on Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium this weekend in match-week 17 of the Ghana Premier League.
Below is Yaw Acheampong's letter submitted on February 7, 2022
