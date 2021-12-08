Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah reveals secret behind Beach Soccer's 'survive and thrive' mantra

Chairman of Beach Soccer Committee, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and MD of CAL Bank, Philip Owiredu

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer Committee

The Chairman of the GFA Beach Soccer Committee has stated emphatically that indigenous financial institution CalBank is the reason why the sport has not collapsed over the past decade of it's challenging growth.

Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah made the remarks when he addressed Chiefs, elders, tourism agencies and a number of corporate sponsors at the serene Emancipation Beach Resort in Keta, Volta Region.



He was quick to call out his media colleagues that he was surprised they were not giving more time and space to the CalBank story on their various platforms.



"For me, our adoption by the Ghana Football Association is the best thing for the game and it's future. However, it's important that we also remember our humble beginnings and give credit where it's due. Honestly, we all know that without CalBank, Ghana Beach Soccer would have been dead and buried years ago as if the sport never even existed. CalBank initiated the evolution from Mr Frank Adu to the current MD Mr Phillip Oweridu with branding, marketing, corporate ethics and the beach soccer sanitation project. They made sure Beach Soccer became aligned with their high professional standards. It was not easy because we were not at that level at all. Yet, the strong belief in the vision is a collective power that has sustained and fed our faith especially in the toughest seasons thanks to CalBank. We believe that history is on our side and there will be a revival with the GFA's support but we must be patient".



Recently, in their first official engagement with FIFA via the GFA since normalization period, the world football governing body commended the founders of Beach Soccer in Ghana for their perseverance and drive even in the midst of daunting challenges before the Ghana FA partnership.



Ampofo Ankrah also acknowledged the support of local leaders and elders of Keta led by the Chief Togbi James Ocloo IV as well as Togbi Gatsiko, Chief of Abutiakope and the regional Football Association Chairman Mr Daniel Agbogah.

"Without your support and genuine desire to see the progress of your people through sports, you would not have backed this discipline all these years. We will not fail nor disappoint your faith in us".



The Union Cup which was won by Mighty Warriors Club is a new tournament that will be played on regional basis among all registered beach soccer clubs in Ghana.



The final match pitched Volta (Mighty Warriors) versus Greater Accra represented by Teshie United Beach Soccer club. The win for the Voltarians was far tighter than the 2-0 score line suggests.



Ampofo Ankrah stated that the final frontier is now television and along with partners iMax Media, they are seriously working on ways to deliver the sport in quality to as many eyeballs as possible especially with growth of sports tourism now a specialized field with dedicated and qualified individuals who can lead the transformation of sport to business.



"Considering the devastating impact of covid-19, I can confidently say today, that Beach Soccer is even stronger than it has ever been. Our structures are being strengthened with the collaboration,u guidance and support of this new FA and our long standing tradition with Ghana's most successful indigenous financial institution CalBank."