Yaw Annor completes $200k move to Egyptian side Ismaily

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward, Yaw Annor has completed a $200,000 move from Ghana Premier League side Ashgold to join Egyptian side Ismaily.

Yaw Annor joins the Egyptian giants as the top scorer of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with the Miners.

The former Bechem United striker scored 22 goals to beat Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga Mbella to the award while equalling the 22-year-old record of Accra Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo.

His performance in the Ghana Premier League earned him the award for best home-based footballer at the 2022 Ghana Football awards held last week.

Yaw Annor, according to reports has signed a five-year contract worth $200,000, becoming the club’s first signing of the transfer window.

He leaves Ashantigold as the club is set to compete in the Division Two League after being demoted from the Ghana Premier League by the Ghana Football Association due to match manipulation.



