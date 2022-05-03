0
Menu
Sports

Yaw Annor could have scored 70 league goals by now, says Ashgold coach Thomas Duah

Yaw Annor Stunning Strike Gives Ashantigold Victory Against Olympics Yaw Annor

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Ashanti Gold SC, Thomas Duah has shared that it is possible Yaw Annor could have netted 70 goals in the Ghana Premier League by now.

According to the gaffer, the forward is highly talented and plays like ex-Ghana international Yaw Preko.

“It wouldn’t have been surprised if Yaw Annor had scored about 70 goals in the league by now. The number of chances he wastes during matches is more than what he scores but I think he is building his confidence. We are not giving attention to the negative comments about his goals,” Ashgold Coach Thomas Duah told Happy FM in an interview.

The Coach added, “Yaw Annor is going to score goals against Medeama. He plays like Yaw Preko, he is able to take players on, and create chances but is [sometimes] wasteful.”

This season, Yaw Annor has scored 16 goals after making 27 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: