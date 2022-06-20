1
Menu
Sports

Yaw Annor crowns himself as 2021/22 Ghana Premier League best player  

YAW ANNOR Scaled 1 1 Yaw Annor

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor has crowned himself as the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League best player after an explosive campaign.

Yaw Annor enjoyed an amazing campaign, scoring 22 goals in 30 matches in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

He finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals, equaling Ishmael Addo’s 21-year-old record.

Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, the former Bechem United indicated he is the best player in the just-ended domestic top-flight.

“I will say I am the best player in the ended GPL.

"It's not because I won the goal king but one can testify by him or herself looking at my performance in our games. You will judge it by yourself that I'm the best.

"Also, I won 8 MVP awards and that is another factor which justifies what I'm saying,” he said.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Related Articles: