Yaw Annor is more intelligent in front of a goal than Etouga - Gold Stars coach, Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars manager, Michael Osei, believes Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor, is more intelligent in front of goal as compared to Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga Mbella.
Annor won the golden boot award by scoring one more goal than Etouga.
When asked which of the two is more intelligent in front of a goal, the former Asante Kotoko manager chose Yaw Annor.
"Both Frank Mbella and Yaw Annor are equally good, but Yaw Annor is more intelligent upfront. When you lose the ball to him upfront, then forget it, he will punish you," he told Pure FM.
Yaw Annor, who scored two goals in the first round, hit 20 goals in the second round to win the goal king title.
The hotly contested goal king race came down to the final matches, which determined the winner.
Annor scored twice in Ashantigold's two-all draw with Bibiani Gold Stars, while Etouga went scoreless in Kotoko's one-all draw with Accra Lions.
EE/BOG
