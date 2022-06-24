Yaw Annor ranked 7th on FIFA list of players with most goals in 2022

Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor

Kylian Mbappe 1st on the list of players with most goals in 2022

Yaw Annor hit a brace as Ashgold share spoils with Gold Stars



Yaw Annor wins GPL goal king



Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor, has been ranked 7th on the Federation of International Football Association(FIFA)'s chart of players with the most goals since the start of 2022.



In a list that has Paris Saint Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe on top, Annor was tied with RB Leipzig forward, Christopher Nkuku and Atlético Mineiro striker, Hulk.



Mbappe alongside Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski are the top three on the chart with 27, 25 and 22 goals respectively.

Yaw Annor's 20 goals since the start of the year saw him finish above, AS Monaco's Ben Yedder, Sporting CP loanee Pablo Sarabia, Al Ain's Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba and Besiktas' Anderson Talisca on the list of 13 players.



The 25-year-old clinched the Ghana Premier League goal king award in a scintillating fashion after he hit a brace to surpass Kotoko's Franck Eouga Mbella on the final day.



He ended the season with 22 goals, equalling former Hearts of Oak striker, Ismael Addo's record of most goals scored in a single GPL campaign.



Check out the full list of players with the most goals in 2022 below





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







EE/BOG