1
Menu
Sports

Yaw Annor rues missed chances, claim he should have scored more than 22 goals

Yaw Annor.jfif Yaw Annor

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor claims he should have score more than 22 goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign.

Yaw Annor finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals.

The enterprising player weaved his magic in final day of the domestic top-flight, scoring a brace to leapfrog Kotoko’s Frank Mbella in the goal king race.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Yaw Annor claims he should scored more than 22 goals considering the number of chances he missed in some games.

“I should have scored more than that,” he said

“For instance, in our game against Kotoko, I should have scored 3 or 4 goals because I had a lot of chances in that game, again, I have been working on how well I can convert it and score more goals.”

His 22 goals mean, he has equaled Hearts of Oak legend Ismael Addo’s Ghana Premier League record.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Related Articles: