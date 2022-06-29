1
Yaw Annor set to complete move to Ismaily on Sunday - Reports

Yaw Annor 987654567.png Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor

Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Yaw Annor eye GPL top scorer gong

Asante Kotoko crowned GPL champions

Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Hearts of Oak show interest in Yaw Annor

Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor is set reportedly to complete a move to the Egyptian top-flight side, Ismaily on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Despite receiving offers from three different local clubs, the Miners chose to sell the player to a foreign club.

Annor is set to leave Ghana for Egypt, according to Pure FM, after Ismaily agreed to pay a $350,000 transfer fee.

Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Medeama were the three Ghana Premier League clubs interested in signing the speedster.

Ismaily are currently 15th in the Egyptian League table, with 20 points after 22 games.

Yaw Annor will be able to play for the Yellow and Blues next season because the Egyptian transfer window has already closed.

The forward had an outstanding 2021/2022 season for Ashantigold, although the club finished mid-table.

In a thrilling goal king race, Annor won with 22 goals, one more than Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
