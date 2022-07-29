0
Yaw Dabo details why his promising football career was cut short

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor and football administrator, Yaw Dabo has claimed that he would have been a good football asset for the country but his coaches at the colt level didn't give him a chance because of his height.

According to the manager of Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, he quit the game as an attacking midfielder because the coaches were not ready to let him pay beyond four minutes.

Yaw Dabo challenged his doubters to come and watch him play at his upcoming colt football tournament in the Ashanti Region on August 5, 2022, to judge for themselves if he can play or not.

"I was a very good footballer but the coaches didn't tolerate me because of my height so I decided to quit. As a skillful midfielder, they never gave me more than 4 minutes to play, and that discouraged me."

He added that the winner of his upcoming tournament will pocket GH₵2000 and the payments will be made in dollars.

"I was a number and those who don't believe can come and watch me play at the upcoming Dabo Soccer Acadmy tournament on August 5 in Konkoli. The winner of my tournament will get GH₵2000 and that money will be paid in dollars."



