Yaw Osagyefo Anaman, Worlanyo Wallace, one other join Magic FM

Yaw Osagyefo Anaman, Worlanyo Wallace and Maxwell Awuro

Source: Contributor, Dickson Boadi

Renowned and highly respected sports journalists, Yaw Osagyefo Anaman, Isaac Worlanyo Wallace and Maxwell Awuro have joined Magic Fm & Daily TV.

Yaw Osagyefo Anaman popularly known as The Super Authentic Man was formerly with Despite Media (Peace FM) and is reputable for his incredible broadcasting skill.



With a rich experience spanning over two decades, the astute journalist brings on board credibility, eloquence and fluency in both the local dialect (Twi) and English language uncommon in the industry.



The top-notch journalist who created a niche in both commentary and presentation in Ghana and became the envy of all is set to be unleashed by the latest addition to the media industry in Accra, Magic FM 88.1 and Daily TV.



Sports enthusiasts and football lovers can now enjoy what they have been missing on both radio and TV with the return of the ‘Mamma Mia’ man, reloaded.

Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, popularly known as ‘No Kululuman’ formerly of Rainbow Radio is a famous journalist well versed in presentation, analysis and commentary and will be a great addition to the burgeoning media organization already making waves in Accra and beyond.



Maxwell Awuro 'The Sports Hunter' is a very dynamic and multi-talented sports Journalist, Maxwell Awuro aka ‘Sports Hunter’ has put pen to paper for Magic FM 88.1 and Daily TV. (ENZO GROUP).



Sports Hunter has already made a massive impression as the face of Daily TV for the past 3years.



He holds nothing back and is adept in presentation, commentary and analysis.