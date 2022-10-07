8
Yaw Preko explains why it is not necessary to replace Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of World Cup

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has explained why it is not necessary to replace Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Stars has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the ultimate.

The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.

Ghanaians has criticized Otto Addo over his tactics and selection after the Black Stars international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil before recovering to beat Nicaragua 1-0.

Less than 45-days to start the World Cup, some Ghanaians has called for the replacement of Otto Addo but Yaw Preko, who is the head coach of Great Olympics thinks otherwise.

“If you do changes at this time then you will mess up” he told Asempa FM.

“It’s just 46 days to the World Cup and making any change now will be a problem. Otto Addo can get people to beef up the technical team if he requests it. The technical team is capable of fixing the problems.”

