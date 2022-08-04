0
Menu
Sports

Yaw Preko to take over Great Olympics as new head coach

Ex Ghana Winger, Yaw Preko Former Medeama SC coach, Yaw Preko

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghanaian international, Yaw Preko is set to take over Accra Great Olympics as the new head coach ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Annor Walker, who is the coach of the side has reportedly agreed to a deal to join newcomers, Samartex FC.

The veteran trainer will pocket $1000 a month according to multiple reports.

However, Yaw Preko who was the assistant coach to Annor Walker has been promoted to lead the team for the upcoming Ghalca top 6 Tournament as well as the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season which kicks start on September 9, 2022.

Great Olympics will be hoping to impress in the upcoming season having finished in the 5th position last season.

The former Black Satellites trainer has previously managed Hearts of Oak, Ifeanyi Ubah, and Medeama SC.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Related Articles: