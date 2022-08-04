Yaw Preko to take over Great Olympics as new head coach

Former Medeama SC coach, Yaw Preko

Former Ghanaian international, Yaw Preko is set to take over Accra Great Olympics as the new head coach ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Annor Walker, who is the coach of the side has reportedly agreed to a deal to join newcomers, Samartex FC.



The veteran trainer will pocket $1000 a month according to multiple reports.



However, Yaw Preko who was the assistant coach to Annor Walker has been promoted to lead the team for the upcoming Ghalca top 6 Tournament as well as the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season which kicks start on September 9, 2022.

Great Olympics will be hoping to impress in the upcoming season having finished in the 5th position last season.



The former Black Satellites trainer has previously managed Hearts of Oak, Ifeanyi Ubah, and Medeama SC.