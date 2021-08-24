Yaw Yeboah favourite to win Goal of the Week award in Poland

Ghana international Yaw Yeboah

Yaw Yeboah's Messi-esque goal over the weekend has seen him trending all over social media and it is only fair that he wins the Goal of the Week award in the Polish league.

The Ghanaian winger's sensational goal helped his side Wisła Kraków defeat Gornik Leczna in a matchday 5 fixture.



Yeboah, a former Ghana U-23 captain, and former Manchester City man received a ball just at the edge of the penalty box with his back to goal, danced his way past four markers in the box before shooting past the goalkeeper from close range.



The video of the goal has been shared by FIFA and others on Twitter, fetching the 24-year-old massive praise.

In Poland, they have nominated him alongside side two others for the best goal of the matchday.



