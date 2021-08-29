Yaw Yeboah handed late Black Stars call up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah

With the raft of withdrawals hitting the Black Stars due to the reluctance of teams in the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A to release their players due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ghana has handed a late call up to Yaw Yeboah.

Yaw Yeboah has been in the news for the whole of the week for his sublime goal scored for his Polish side Wisła Kraków in their 3-1 win over Gornik Leczna.



Ghana has called up the supremely gifted former U-23 captain and will be part of the team when they start arriving next week.



The Black Stars Ghana will host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg respectively.



The 24 year old creative player was not included in the initial 30 man squad that was announced by C.K Akonnor last week but circumstances beyond his control have forced him to tinker the list with Yeboah a late inclusion.



The Ghanaian forward has scored three goals in six league games this season in the Polish League for his side.

Below is the full squad called by Akonnor:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Galen FC, Switzerland), Manaf Nurudeen (Kas Eupen, Belgium), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)



Full-backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC, Slovakia), Andy Yiadom Andrew (Reading FC, England), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC, England), Gideon Mensah (FC Girondins Bordeaux, France), Baffour Philimon (Dreams FC, Ghana)



Centre-backs: Alexander Djiku (RC Strasbourg, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City FC, England), Ismael Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA)



Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Arsenals FC, England), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC, France)

Wingers: Joel Fameye (Orenburg FC, Russia), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayhad, Saudi Arabia), Gyasi Emmanuel (Spezia, Italy), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes FC, France), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC, England), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC, Ghana)



Attacking Midfielders: Afriyie Banieh (Hearts of Oak, Ghana), Kudus Mohamed (Ajax FC, Holland), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium)



Strikers: Andre Ayew (Al Saad, Qatar), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Kwame Opoku (USM Algiers, Algeria), Kelvin Yeboah (Sturm Graz, Austria)