Yaw Yeboah reveals he has been praised by Kalidou Koulibaly for his spectacular goal

Ghanaian international, Yaw Yeboah

Ghanaian international, Yaw Yeboah has revealed that he has received congratulations and praise from Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly after netting that spectacular goal for Wisla Krakow in Poland.

The attacker was in action for his team over the past weekend in the Polish top-flight league when they defeated Górnik Łęczna 3-1.



In the first half, the forward scored one of the best goals in Europe this season and has since seen the video of the goal going viral on social media.



Speaking in an interview, Yaw Yeboah has disclosed that people from all over the world have been showing him love after that goal.



According to him, Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the players that have reached out to commend him.

“Congratulations came from many countries. From Ghana, where I was born, but also from England, Spain, France and Italy. For example, Kalidou Koulibaly, one of Napoli's greatest stars, wrote. I am from Ghana and he is from Senegal, but we met during the Wisła-Napoli friendly match.



“We had a nice chat then, he praised me a lot, we exchanged numbers and we have been in touch ever since. I congratulate him on his good performances, and he congratulated me on this unique action from the last match,” the former Ghana U-23 captain told Wirtualna Polska.



Meanwhile, the spectacular goal continues to travel and has received backing to be shortlisted for the Puskas award next year.