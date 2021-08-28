Yaw Yeboah's goal set to be nominated for FIFA Puskas Award

Ghana international Yaw Yeboah

Ghanaian forward Yaw Yeboah's goal for Wisla Krakow against Gornik Leczena is likely to be nominated for the FIFA Pukas Award this year.

The 24-year-old scored a brilliant solo goal to help Wisla Krakow claim a comfortable away victory at Gornik Leczna in the Polish top-flight.



Yeboah doubled Wisla's lead with a fantastic strike after Michal Skvarka's opening goal.



Felicio Forbes made it 3-0 before the home side grabbed a consolation goal for the encounter to finish 3-1.

The former Ghana U23 captain controlled a long ball inside the box skipped a couple of challenges before slotting home.



The Manchester City academy graduate has now scored three goals in six league games this season.



