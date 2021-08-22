Yaw Yeboah scores as Wisła Krakow win in Poland

Sun, 22 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah was the second goal scorer for Wisla Kraków who claimed a comfortable away victory at Gornik Leczna.
Yeboah doubled Wisla's lead with a fantastic strike after Michal Skvarka's opening goal.
Felicio Forbes made it 3-0 before the home grabbed a consolation goal for the encounter to finish 3-1.
The former Ghana U-23 captain controlled a long ball inside the box skipped a couple of challenges before slotting home.
After 78 minutes and with the three points secured, Yaw was substituted.
He has now scored three goals in six league games this season.
