Yaw Yeboah scores as Wisła Krakow win in Poland

Sun, 22 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah was the second goal scorer for Wisla Kraków who claimed a comfortable away victory at Gornik Leczna.

Yeboah doubled Wisla's lead with a fantastic strike after Michal Skvarka's opening goal.

Felicio Forbes made it 3-0 before the home grabbed a consolation goal for the encounter to finish 3-1.

The former Ghana U-23 captain controlled a long ball inside the box skipped a couple of challenges before slotting home.

After 78 minutes and with the three points secured, Yaw was substituted.

He has now scored three goals in six league games this season.

