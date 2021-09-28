Yaw Yeboah wins Goal of Month Award in Polish top-flight league

Yaw Yeboah receiving his award

Ghana forward Yaw Yeboah has won the Polish League’s August Goal of the Month award.

The 24-year-old scored a brilliant solo goal to help Wisla Krakow claim a comfortable away victory at Gornik Leczna in the Polish top-flight last month.



The Ghana U-23 captain weaved his way through a sea of defenders before striking to net his side's second in the 3-0 victory over Gornik Leczna.



His finish took social media by storm with ESPN and FIFA reacting.



The former Manchester City winger won the Player of the Month award for August following his outstanding performance in the Polish top-flight.

Having won the Player of the Month awards weeks ago, he has also been awarded the Goal of the Month following his stupendous strike against Gornik.



The midfielder was presented with the award before his side’s league game against Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.



He has been handed call up for the Black Stars doubleheader against Zimbabwe early next month.