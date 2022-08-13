Yaya Toure delighted after being appointed Tottenham Hotspur U16 coach

Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure

Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure has expressed his delight at being named Tottenham Hotspur academy coach.

The former Manchester City midfielder was on Friday confirmed as Under-16s coach at Tottenham, linking up with the club again after spending time at Spurs, working with academy staff and players as he looked to complete his coaching badges.



“Three-time Premier League winner Yaya Toure has taken up the role of Under-16s Coach,” the club said via a statement confirming Toure’s appointment.



“The former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder, who has tasted glory in the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Copa del Rey, the FA Cup, League Cup and Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast during a glittering playing career, had an initial spell working with our Academy staff during the second half of last season.”



Toure completed his coaching badges in June after earning a Uefa A-Licence from the Wales FA and could not hide his joy with the appointment as he looks to make the transition from playing to coaching.

“I am delighted to be working at @SpursOfficial alongside brilliant coaches and young players,” the former Barcelona star said through a social media post.



Everyone at the Academy and across the Club has made me feel very welcome.