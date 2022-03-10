1
Yaya Toure warns Nigeria coach over invitation of Watford striker for Ghana clash

Yaya Toure Leyton Orient Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has cautioned Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen over the inclusion of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis ahead of the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

According to Toure, the 24-year-old plays for himself and not the team.

Dennis was named in the Super Eagles 32-man squad to face Black Stars in a double-header later in the month.

"Dennis is the top scorer and he looks very much the player who can hurt Arsenal but he appears to be playing for himself," Toure said.

"He doesn’t put in enough work without the ball and even during kickoff, he didn’t take the knee with the rest of the team. He can do more for the team."

Dennis last played for Nigeria in November 2020 and he missed out on representing Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to miscommunication between Watford and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Watford striker reportedly had a running battle with former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr as well as some disciplinary issues

